Iran, Oman discuss mutual coop. in Tehran

The Iranian delegation attending the meeting was led by Mohammad Farazmand, an assistant to Iran’s foreign minister and the director general for Persian Gulf affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The Omani team was led by Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Acting Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry website, the two sides discussed key issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as the latest regional developments.

The Iranian and Omani diplomats highlighted the need to further enhance and develop mutual cooperation on different fronts as well as the need for authorities of both countries to continue their consultations. They also agreed on solutions to upgrade and expand reciprocal ties.

At the end of the negotiations, documents were signed on the agreements reached between the two sides.

