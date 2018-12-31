  1. Politics
Palestine’s ultimate victory to occur in the “not too distant future”

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said Monday that Palestine will remain strong and its ultimate victory will be realized in the “not too distant future.”

Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziad al-Nakhala and his accompanying delegation in Tehran.

“The victory of the Palestinian people in recent years has not meant the ability to form a government in Tel Aviv, which, of course, will also be realized with the grace of God, but the main victory was that the Zionist regime, which the Arab armies could not defeat, was brought to its knees by the Palestinian people and resistance groups, and bigger victories will be on their ways to you,” the Leader said to the Palestinian delegation at the meeting.

