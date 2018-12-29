Iran will always back Palestinian: Iranian FM

He made the above remark in his meeting with the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhala in Tehran on Sat. Dec. 29 and reiterated, “Iran will always stand by the Palestinian people and will support its cause certainly.”

Supporting Palestine is one of the fundamental principles of foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, so that Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the Palestinian people and will back its cause wholeheartedly.

For his part, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhala pointed to the outstanding position of the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, “Iran is one of the staunch supporters of the Palestinian cause.”

Turning to the resistance movement, he said, “resistance has currently enjoyed high potential and capacity against aggressors and intruders as compared to the previous years.”

He pointed to the efforts made by some Arabic and Western countries to defeat resistance movement and said, “the noble people of Palestine will be more determined than before until attaining complete victory.”

MA/4498565