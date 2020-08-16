Iran beside regional states to defeat US-backed terrorists

Speaking in the open session of the Parliament, Abbas Golroo condemned the claims of corrupt governments of the US and Zionist Regime that Iran seeks to dominate the Arab world and that they attempt to spread Iranophobia against Iran in the region.

He emphasized that not only Iran does not seek domination over Arab countries, but also it stands by the people of Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon at the request of their governments in the fight against US and Zionist backed terrorist groups.

Stating that the Arabian States of the region seek their own interests by attracting US supports and attention as well as normalizing relations with the fake regime of the Zionist, Golroo asserted, “However, the Arab states should know that Palestine is not for sale, it belongs to the Palestinians and it will one day return to its real owners.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the US resolution which failed to be approved on Friday, adding that this event revealed the isolation of the United States in the world as well as the failure of its unilateralism.

RHM/IRN83909249