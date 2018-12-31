Iran chief cmdr scoffs at US 'humiliating' exit from Syria

Speaking to reporters in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Sunday, Bagheri said US president's decision to withdraw forces from Syria was of no significance for defensive and security missions in the region.

He underlined that the presence of US forces in Syria was without the consent of Syrian people and government and hence illegal.

US forces create insecurity wherever they go and their retreat from Syria will certainly lead to strengthening regional security, Bagheri maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he went on to say that regional states can also ensure the security of the Persian Gulf and that US presence here has no positive security results.

The commander also noted that he will visit different Armed Forces units of Hormozgan province during his trip, adding, “Armed Forces of Hormozgan should do their best in major defense operations because of being near the Persian Gulf and Hormuz Strait.”

