US withdrawal from Syria shows death of its policies in ME: Salami

Brigadier General Hossein Salami made the remarks on the sideline of a seminar in Tehran dubbed as ’40 years of conspiracy, 40 years of resistance’.

“Americans spent a lot of money and eventually left Syria. Americans signed JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] and then pulled out of it. Americans waged economic wars with powers with whom they have heavy economic interactions. All of these indicate their failure in the realm of politics.”

The more conspiracies organized against the Iranian nation, the lesser their effect will become, said the IRGC official, adding, “we are witnessing this in the field of economic sanctions.”

While enemies are now making retreats in the region, the Iranian nation has understood that success will be achieved through resistance, he noted.

