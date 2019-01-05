US heavy spending in region failed to weaken unity among Muslims: IRGC cmdr.

Brigadier General Hossein Salami made the remarks Saturday in Kazerun, Shiraz province, in a ceremony to commemorate the martyrs of the region.

After the nation took over US embassy and expelled the United States from Iran, Washington has always been after taking revenge on the Iranian people, he noted.

The IRGC official went on to say that the US has put an all-out effort in this regard and used various tools such as sanctions, cultural war, assassination, but Iran emerges victorious.

US military and political power are significantly declining, he noted.

