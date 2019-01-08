Credible deterrence helps Iran live a dignified life: IRGC deputy

Brigadier General Hossein Salami, Deputy Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) made the remarks on Tuesday in a ceremony to commemorate the 40th victory of the Islamic Revolution at IRGC headquarters in Tehran.

General Salami said that the Islamic Revolution has created a spirit of resistance among the oppressed people across the world, bringing about a significant decline in the US hegemony.

The IRGC deputy commander added “the US strategy is to bring other powers together in line with the aim of maximizing its own gains with the minimum costs, but the Islamic Revolution has forced them [the Americans] to rethink their strategy of controlling other powers from far away through politics and brought them into the battlefield, which indicates the main reason behind the failure of the United States.”

He further explained that the eight years of Iraqi-imposed war against Iran demonstrated to whole world that through sacrifices, power of faith, Iran inflicted a huge defeat on the global arrogance front.

General Salami also added “Iran today is living a dignified life through credible deterrence,” despite the enemies’ conspiracies.

The IRGC deputy commander went on to note that today the Americans have relied on economic sanctions as their last strategy against the Iranian nation, adding the country will come out victories again under the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and through the resistance, insight and courage of its people.

He further underlined that no power is able to defeat Iran.

