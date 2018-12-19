Iranian nation never to bend to pressure: Gen. Salami

Addressing a commemoration ceremony for the narrators of the Iran-Iraq war in Tehran, General Salami said, “every nation has a source of inspiration, and the source which inspired our nation and built its character was the sacred defense during the imposed war.”

He said that today’s might and honor of the Iranian nation against the US owed to the big test of the sacred defense in the war against Saddam in 1980-88.

“Resistance during the war taught us how to withstand the global arrogance in the past 40 years,” he said, adding that “the nation should follow the same strategies it had adopted during the eight-year battle to prevent the enemies win the current economic war against the Islamic Republic.”

“If we move toward such source of inspiration, the victory will be ours, just like it has always been in the past,” the general said.

