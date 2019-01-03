Salih, Erdoğan discuss regional, intl. issues in Ankara

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Barham Salih arrived in Ankara on Thursday upon the invitation of his Turkish counterpart.

The two sides discussed a host of different issues in their meeting and held a joint press conference afterwards.

Erdoğan said that securing Iraq's political unity and territorial integrity as well as ensuring its stability and security are the basis of Turkey's policy on Iraq, Anadolu reported.

He went on to say that Turkey has pledged $5 billion to Iraq to support reconstruction efforts, adding, "we are ready to contribute to infrastructure and development projects in Iraq - construction of places which were harmed by conflicts being the priority.”

Turkey wants to boost security cooperation with Iraq, Erdoğan said, adding, "there are lots we can do with Iraq in the defense industry."

Salih, for his part, said Iraq expects Turkey's contribution in reconstructing terror-free regions in the country.

“I am visiting the brotherly country Turkey with the aim of cooperation in every field,” Salih said, adding that relations with Turkey will be "shoulder to shoulder, in full solidarity.”

MNA/ANADOLU