25 December 2018 - 16:20

Iran has no military or advisory presence in Iraq: envoy

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to Baghdad stressed on Tue. that Iran has no base or military or even advisory presence in Iraq.

Speaking to reporters in Baghdad, the Iranian ambassador Iraj Masjedi added that all Iranian military advisers who had come to Iraq at the request of the Iraqi government to help with the fight against ISIL terrorists have all returned home after the victory against the terrorist group was declared last year.

Unlike the Islamic Republic of Iran, the US has maintained its military presence in the region despite the defeat of ISIL, he added.

Asked to comment about the reasons behind the US decision to pull out its troops from Syria, the ambassador said the US military presence in Syria had cost Washington a great deal of money and losses, whereas these foreign troops lack any popularity among people, which has been a cause for great concern for the Americans.

He maintained that the reason for the US’ decision to withdraw troops from Syria was because of these concerns.

