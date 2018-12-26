New Iranian amb. submits credentials to South Korean president

In an official ceremony held at Cheong Wa Dae, known as the Blue House, the Iranian ambassador along with five other new envoys from Brazil, Canada, Fiji, Sudan, and Croatia handed their letters of credentials to the President of South Korea.

Saeed Badamchi Shabestari replaced former ambassador Hassan Taherian who has served as the Iranian ambassador to Seoul since 2014.

Badamchi Shabestari had previously served as the Director General for East Asia and Oceania at the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the charge d’affairs in the Iranian embassy in Beijing, China.

