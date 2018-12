According to the company, Ahmad Mohammadi, NISOC CEO, said the mud, weighing 174pcf, was produced for drilling operations in Bibi Hakimeh Field.

He said the heaviest drilling mud is 164 pcf but a heavier mud was needed in the operation to withstand pressures beyond 2400 Psi.

Calculation of the mud weight is vital to prevent blowouts in drilling operations, Mohammadi added.

MNA/SHANA