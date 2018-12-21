Iran to launch final stage of ‘Great Prophet 12’ military exercise tomorrow

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, IRGC Ground Forces Commander made the remarks during the ‘Great Prophet 12’ press conference on Friday afternoon.

Pakpour said that the ‘Great Prophet 12’ is the 12th edition of IRGC ground forces’ exercises which is going to be held tomorrow in the Persian Gulf and Qeshm Island.

He added that quick reaction units, special forces, rangers, airborne forces, including combat support, reconnaissance and unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAVs), engineering units, pin-pointing medium-range missiles, and the IRGC Navy’s Zolfaghar fast attack craft will take part in the drills tomorrow.

The commander added that the new edition of the exercise started on Saturday December 15.

Our drills, he continued, are strategically defensive, adding that Iran has not invaded any country and has never been a threat.

Pakpour further noted “we pose no threat to any country but if the enemies seek to implement their malicious intentions and attack us we will be absolutely aggressive and attack the enemies with all might and we are practicing these tactics in these exercises.”

He warned the enemies not to think being defensive in nature means the Iranian forces will do nothing if attacked.

MNA/FNA13970930000505