UN should not unilaterally move forward with Syria plan

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, made the remarks in a meeting with the French President’s Special envoy for Syria ‘Francois Senmu’ on Wednesday.

Amir-Abdollahian said “the Astana format on Syria is going in a right direction. The United Nations should not go ahead with its own initiative on its own. We must pay attention to other problems in Syria in addition to the constitution.”

He called for confidence-building in the trend of international talks as well as confidence-building among the parties in Syria as one of the necessary steps to resolve the problems, calling on the Geneva talks to pay special attention to other important issues, such as the return of refugees and the reconstruction of Syria.

Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs referred to the continuing presence of terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, emphasizing the importance of serious efforts to end terrorism in the country.

He also referred to the importance of talks between Yemeni parties, saying that the implementation of the recent political agreement in Sweden could have a positive impact on the security of the region, including Syria.

Amir-Abdollahian went on to say “Tehran has always supported the positive and effective role of France in helping the resolution of crises, including in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, in pursuit of stability, security and sustainable development in the region.”

Francois Senmu, for his part, hailed Iran’s role in the region, especially in Syria, saying “the situation in Syria is the result of certain powers' involvement in the Syrian affairs and it is understandable that situation in Syria would be different now without the intervention of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia.”

“The fight against terrorism is a priority for France, because the fight against terrorism in Syria and part of Iraq is still ongoing,” Senmu added.

Referring to UN Security Council resolution 2254, Emanuel Macron’s envoy for Syria said "we are looking for a political solution and conditions in which the parties in Syria move towards national reconciliation.”

He emphasized the importance of the role of France as a permanent member of the UN Security Council in resolving the political crisis in Syria and attached great importance to other issues, including the release of prisoners.

