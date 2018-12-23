Iranian FM stresses necessity of resistance against US pressures

The Spokesman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament Ali Najafi Khorshroodi told Mehr News Agency (MNA) correspondent that the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif presented a report on the latest regional and international developments as well as his Ministry’s plans and activities in today’s meeting with the lawmakers.

“Using the various capacities of the country to meet the people's needs under the sanctions and defeating US policy of bringing Iran's oil exports to zero and strong resistance against US pressures, inter alia, were some of the issues brought up by the Foreign Minister at the meeting,” Khorshroodi said.

Najafi Khoshroudi stated that in the meeting, Zarif had emphasized the importance of relations with neighbors and the need for more coordination among government apparatuses in dealing with foreign affairs, adding “the foreign minister also stressed the parliament’s potentials to advance the foreign policy and more support for the diplomatic apparatus to tackle problems facing national interests.”

The spokesman further added “the Foreign Ministry’s special attention to economic diplomacy and paying attention to public confidence as the biggest back up for countering pressures and sanctions were other issues raised in the meeting.”

