West needs to facilitate resolving Syrian crisis: FM Zarif

“In Geneva alongside Russian and Turkish counterparts to move forward on a constitutional committee to resolve Syria crisis. We always insisted on a political solution led and owned by Syrians. The West has now been compelled to accept this. But it needs to facilitate; not dictate,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday after a trilateral meeting with foreign ministers of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey as guarantors of the Astana format on the formation of Syria Constitutional Committee in the Swiss city of Geneva.

In the joint statement at the end of the meeting, the senior negotiators from the three guarantor states agreed to take efforts aimed at convening the first session of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva early next year.

Following the meeting, they also met with UN’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura at the UN headquarters in the Swiss city.

