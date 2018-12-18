  1. Politics
West needs to facilitate resolving Syrian crisis: FM Zarif

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran, Turkey and Russia have always insisted on a political solution to the Syria crisis, calling on the Western countries to facilitate the resolution of the crisis instead of pushing ahead with their own agenda.

“In Geneva alongside Russian and Turkish counterparts to move forward on a constitutional committee to resolve Syria crisis. We always insisted on a political solution led and owned by Syrians. The West has now been compelled to accept this. But it needs to facilitate; not dictate,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday after a trilateral meeting with foreign ministers of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey as guarantors of the Astana format on the formation of Syria Constitutional Committee in the Swiss city of Geneva.

In the joint statement at the end of the meeting, the senior negotiators from the three guarantor states agreed to take efforts aimed at convening the first session of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva early next year.

Following the meeting, they also met with UN’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura at the UN headquarters in the Swiss city.  

