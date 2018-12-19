US after undermining Iran in intl. arena

He made the remarks in a local ceremony in Ahvaz on Wednesday, adding, “US government has made its utmost efforts to undermine Iran in international level since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, however malicious behaviors orchestrated by the United States against Iran are doomed to failure.”

He pointed to the current economic situation of the country, saying "in the current situation that the country is grappling with economic problems, drastic measures should be taken in this regard in order to overcome existing economic problem overshadowed the country."

Turning to reimposition of sanctions against Islamic Republic, he reiterated, "benefited from high potentials and capabilities, the country can successfully overcome all obstacles."

