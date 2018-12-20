Albania victim of US, Israeli scenarios against Iran

Albania has expelled two Iranian diplomats, including the ambassador, claiming that they were after damaging the security of the country, Reuters reported on Wednesday, adding that the NATO member has “consulted its alliance partners on the decision.”

“I think that this measure is the continuation of previous scenarios for severing relations between Iran and Europe in the current critical period,” said Bahram Ghasemi.

Iran has always maintained an appropriate level of ties with Albania and respected the internal laws of the country, Ghasemi noted.

Since the United States was the first country to react to this issue and also regarding the fact that Albania has admitted consulting with allies about this case, it seems perfectly possible that US and Israeli regime are behind this measure, the spokesman maintained.

He went on to say that the Albanian government should be able to defend its independence and security and not let other countries affect and damage its ties with Iran.

MAH/IRN83141414