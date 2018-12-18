Navy unveils BLDC-electric thrusters, diving chamber

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Iran Marine Industries International Exhibition on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, head of Marine Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari said various types of Brushless DC electric motor (BLDC) thrusters have been unveiled and put on display at the exhibition.

He said the motors do not have carbon brushes, and enjoy 30% less energy consumption, are easier to repair, have lower noise, and extensive applications.

According to him, the motors can be used in electric motorcycles, electric bicycles, evaporative coolers, and washing machines.

Other achievements on display in the exhibition are a new version of a two-man diver propulsion vehicle that, according to Rastegari, can carry divers for military or non-military tasks, such as repairing pipes or planting cables underwater.

A diving chamber has also been unveiled at the exhibition, which can carry six crew. Rastegari maintained that the chamber has been designed and constructed according to latest technologies to facilitate diving and ensure the well-being of divers.

The exhibition will run through December 19.

