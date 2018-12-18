Iran sees no limit to marine development: Khanzadi

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi made the remarks on Tuesday, on the sideline of Iran Marine Industries International Exhibition, underway in Kish Island.

“We have no limitations for developing in seas. And thanks to the Islamic Revolution and clever advice of the Leader [of Islamic Revolution] we have reached the crest of defensive authority and development.”

Asked about plans to combat US sanctions, the commander noted that Iran’s defense sector has been faced with the most severe sanctions from the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, adding, “this is not a new issue for us.”

Enemies were after limiting Iran’s access to waters by imposing sanctions but the Iranian Navy managed to produce state of the art equipment and now it has a presence in oceans, he highlighted. “I can say with certainty that the enemy has not been able to attain its goal.”

