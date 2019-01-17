RIPI, domestic firm to commercialize catalysts

The deal was endorsed by the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC).

Addressing the signing ceremony, Jafar Tofighi, head of RIPI, attached a great importance to the production of catalysts in the country, saying is a strategic measure for oil, gas and petrochemicals industries, which can help save the country huge amounts annually.

He said the state-of-the-art technologies were required for the production of catalysts, adding that, fortunately, RIPI has been able to develop the technical savvy needed for various kinds of catalysts in recent years.

The deal was primarily aimed at commercialization of RCD and hydrocracking catalysts by Iran Exir Novin Farayand Asia Company, a private-run company.

According to him, Arak Refinery, in Markazi province, consumes a total of 1,500 tons of RCD catalysts every year.

MNA/SHANA