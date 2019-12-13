RIPI saves Iran $200m by indigenizing technical equipment

Speaking during a visit to Hasheminejad Gas Refinery, as quoted by Shana, Jafar Tofighi underlined the necessity of continued cooperation between the refinery and RIPI, adding the institute operated as the research arm of the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum and provided technological services in all sectors of the oil and gas industry.

He further said that RIPI cooperated with knowledge-based firms for addressing the needs of the petroleum ministry of the country which had so far led to saving $200 million in the current calendar year, which began on March 21.

The official said that RIPI was now able to supply items that were previously imported by domestically producing the items.

MNA/SHANA