‘The Dark Room’ wins at India’s IFFK filmfest.

The festival wrapped up on Thursday with the 'Suvarna Chakoram' award (the Golden Crow Pheasant) for the best film going to the Iranian feature movie 'The Dark Room'.

‘The Dark Room’ tells the story of Farhad and Haleh who have begun their new season, and this is the beginning of some other changes that will put them into new circumstances.

Haleh and Farhad, together with their 5-year-old son, Amir, have been recently resided in a new complex. Amir is lost in the desert, near the residential complex, however, his parents find him soon. Later, Amir tells his father that someone has seen his body and this makes Farhad very upset and he’s looking for a suspect who has sexually harassed his little boy.

Earlier in October, the movie went on screen in the Hanoi International Film Festival in Vietnam.

The International Film Festival of Kerala is a film festival held annually in the capital city of Kerala, India. This festival, which started in 1996, is held in November or December every year and is acknowledged as one of the leading cultural events in India.

This year’s event was held from Dec. 7-13. Over 190 movies from around the world went on screen during the festival.

