12 December 2018 - 10:31

Russian MoD:

US occupies areas around al-Tanf in Syria, protects thousands of terrorists there

MOSCOW, Dec. 12 (MNA) – The Russian Defense Ministry said that the USA occupies an area of 55 square kilometers around al-Tanf in Homs and protects thousands of terrorists there.

RT Channel quoted director of the National Defense Management Center Mikhail Mezentsev as saying that the USA continues in an incomprehensible stubbornness to control an area of 55 square kilometers around al-Tanf area, where six thousand terrorists are disrupting the dismantling of al-Rakban Camp under protection of the US forces.

He added that Washington is completely responsible for what happens to the Syrians in al-Rakban Camp, stressing the need for delivering aid to the Camp.

