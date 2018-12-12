American president, officials' acts truly reveal US ugly face

While meeting with a group of families of the martyred defenders of the shrine and martyrs of the Sacred Defense era, this morning December 12, 2018, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said this is the spirit and faith of devout, revolutionary youth that helps us be as strong as mountains in the face of problems. Some representatives of the revolution left the path they had taken and the revolution also lost some of it devotees; the same happened at the early years of Islam.

Leader lashed out at the money-minded American officials and statesmen who violate the rights of others and show no respect for the lives and dignity of humans. "Yemen is an example; crimes are committed by the Saudis, but the US is the accomplice. They admit that, as well. They bomb hospitals, markets, and social gatherings; they are criminals. This is the true face of Americam" he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei called the persistence and growth of devout members in the face of many obstacles a miracle of the Revolution and said "however, several times more than this loss, we have had growth: new enthusiasts. This is a miracle of the Revolution. You can see today, after forty years, devout Muslim youth, who haven’t even seen Imam Khomeini and the Sacred Defense era, are ready to fight, just like the youth during the early years of the revolution, with revolutionary spirit, with courage and enthusiasm, just like the great martyrs Hemmat and Kharrazi."

The Leader of the Revolution praised the Islamic Establishment for raising such strong spirits, adding this is the miracle of the Revolution and the Establishment that can recreate the same strong and endeavoring spirit. The youths are the pride and main pillars of the Revolution and the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei appreciated the sacrifice made by the young martyrs and addressed their families, saying "your young sons saved the country and prevented the Front of Arrogance from dominating over our country as they did during the era of Taghut (Pahlavi)."

Leader described the authorities of the United States of America as indifferent to the lives of the innocent people and only caring about money; “look at US officials; watch how they are money-minded, trampling the truth, and disregard humans' lives and properties,” said Ayatollah Khamenei.

Ayatollah Khamenei invited Iranian nation to watch the unmasked face of the government of the United States. "Iranian nation! If you want to know the United States of America well, look at US officials and president. They have clearly revealed the ugly face of the US."

