Recent ballistic missile test significant for Iran: Gen. Hajizadeh

General Hajizadeh noted that Iran’s defense forces launch around 50 missile tests during a year, and “the reaction of the Americans shows that this [recent] test was very important for them and that’s why they were shouting.”

“We will continue our missile tests,” General Hajizadeh added.

His comment comes in reaction to the US administration’s escalating hostile campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran by focusing on its defensive missile program.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that Iran “has just test-fired a medium range ballistic missile that’s capable of carrying multiple warheads. This test violates UNSCR 2231.”

However, his tweet had immediate responses by Iranian officials.

The first response to Pompeo was made by Bahram Ghasemi, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, who said that Iran's missile program has a defensive nature, and no UN Security Council resolution bans Iran from missile program or tests.

Also, Spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said that missile test and defense capabilities of the Islamic Republic are for deterrence purposes and that test-firing and developing missiles will continue.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said in a tweet on Dec. 3 that US is falsely accusing Iran of violating UN Security Council 2231 resolution while it has earlier breached the same resolution.

