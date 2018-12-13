No evidence of nuclear component in Iran’s missile launches

"We have heard a lot today about ballistic missiles. Let us remind you of provision 3 of Annex B in Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council. It calls on Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons," the top diplomat said.

"On the whole, missile launches are not banned. There is no evidence confirming their possible nuclear nature," he said.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that Iran “has just test-fired a medium range ballistic missile that’s capable of carrying multiple warheads. This test violates UNSCR 2231.”

However, his tweet had immediate responses by Iranian officials and international figures.

The first response to Pompeo was made by Bahram Ghasemi, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, who said that Iran's missile program has a defensive nature, and no UN Security Council resolution bans Iran from missile program or tests.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said in a tweet on Dec. 3 that US is falsely accusing Iran of violating UN Security Council 2231 resolution while it has earlier breached the same resolution.

