Meeting with Israeli regime's PM far from wisdom of Sultan Qaboos

In a Saturday tweet and in reaction to Netanyahu’s unannounced trip to Oman, Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “the meeting of Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the illegitimate Israeli regime, with Sultan Qaboos in Oman is far from the known wisdom of Sultan Qaboos.”

‘Palestine Deal of the Century’ will not be fruitful for Trump and Netanyahu, he added.

Israeli regime PM Netanyahu, along with a delegation, made an unannounced visit to Oman on Thursday night, which was kept secret until Netanyahu's return home. This is the first visit by an Israeli leader to the sultanate over the past two decades.

The Israeli delegation, including Yossi Cohen, the director of the Mossad spy agency, and National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, returned to the occupied Palestinian territories on Friday.

A joint statement issued by the two sides said they "discussed ways to advance the Middle East peace process" and "a number of issues of mutual interest to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East."

