Al Khalifa regime’s collaboration with Mossad against regional security

“Al Khalifa [regime] must end systematic suppression against the oppressed & innocent people of Bahrain,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

The aide to Iranian Parliament speaker then condemned the ”collaboration between Bahraini security service" and the "illegitimate Israeli regime's Mossad" in a new wave of Bahrainis' crackdown as a move "against the regional collective security.”

MNA/4522589