24 January 2019 - 15:55

Iranian Parl. official:

Al Khalifa regime’s collaboration with Mossad against regional security

Al Khalifa regime's collaboration with Mossad against regional security

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has condemned the Bahraini Al Khalifa regime’s collaboration with Israeli Mossad in the new wave of the crackdown on the oppressed people of Bahrain as an action against the regional collective security in the region.

“Al Khalifa [regime] must end systematic suppression against the oppressed & innocent people of Bahrain,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

The aide to Iranian Parliament speaker then condemned the ”collaboration between Bahraini security service" and the "illegitimate Israeli regime's Mossad" in a new wave of Bahrainis' crackdown as a move "against the regional collective security.”

