Israeli regime striving to create rifts among Muslim countries: FM spox

Responding on Friday to a question regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s unannounced trip to Oman two days earlier, Ghasemi slammed the trip, saying the Muslim countries should not allow Tel Aviv to create further trouble for the region, under the pressure of the White House.

"Undoubtedly, Tel Aviv regime seeks to create rifts among Muslim countries via covering up 70 years of occupation, aggression and massacre of the oppressed Palestinian nation," he added.

Pointing to the holy city of Jerusalem al-Quds, Ghasemi further noted that "it seems that since US President Donald Trump came to power, Netanyahu has been lobbying the Zionist regime and pressuring Muslim states to "normalize diplomatic relations with the usurpers of Muslims' first qibla."

He added that history and experience have proved that surrendering to the illegitimate demands of the US and the Israeli regime will further embolden them to exert pressure and advance their agenda in the region and to ignore the inalienable rights of the Palestinian nation."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with a delegation, made an unannounced trip to Oman on Thursday night, which was kept secret until Netanyahu's return home. This is the first visit by an Israeli leader to the sultanate in over two decades.

Israeli delegation, including Yossi Cohen, the director of the Mossad spy agency, and National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, returned to the occupied Palestinian territories on Friday.

A joint statement issued by the two sides said they "discussed ways to advance the Middle East peace process" and "a number of issues of mutual interest to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East."

