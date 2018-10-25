Iran inflation rate rises to 32.8% in October

Omid Ali Parsa, the head of Statistical Center of Iran, said on Thursday morning that the point-to-point inflation rate rose to 32.8% in the Iranian month of Mehr (beginning on 23rd of Sep. and ending on 22nd of Oct.) compared to the same period last year.

Parsa said that the inflation rate for nourishing food group increased by 47% for, 75% for dried goods, 75% for durable goods, and for some other items, even went up by 100%.

These figures discredit the United States administration's claims that sanctions are only targeting the Iranian government rather than the livelihood of ordinary people in Iran.

KI/TASNIM1861384