Wheat imports minimize into zero level

With the effective measures taken in the country in recent years, Islamic Republic of Iran has become self-sufficient in wheat production in a way that wheat imports volume into the country has been minimized into zero level, he opined.

Speaking on Monday at the 2nd Crop Technical Monitoring Cultivation Meeting held in Qazvin province, he pointed to the self-sufficiency of the country in wheat production and added, “over $2.6 billion worth of wheat was imported into the country in 2011, the rate of which has been minimized into zero level since then.”

In the current Farming Year, more than 5.8 million ha of agricultural land areas will be prepared for the cultivation of wheat, he said, adding, “of total 5.8 million ha land area, about 2 and more than 3.8 million ha of which will be put under irrigation and dry farming land respectively.”

