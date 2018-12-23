Inflation rate in Iran continues to rise in autumn

According to the state-run Statistics Center of Iran on Saturday, the 12-month inflation rate reached 18.0% during last month of fall namely Azar (Nov. 12 –Dec. 21) while the rate was 15.6% in the previous month namely Aban (Oct. 23 - Nov. 20).

The figures show an increase of 2.4% this month compared to the previous month.

The index for prices of goods and services stood at 151.7, indicating year-on-year inflation rate of 37.4% compared to corresponding month last year. It means that the Iranian households spent 37.4% more than the same period last year on a set of goods and services of the same type. The year-on-year inflation during Aban was 34.9%.

The index for prices of goods and services in urban areas stood at 151.7, indicating 2.6% as compared to the previous month, while the index for rural areas was at 155.3, showing 3% increase compared to the month of Aban.

