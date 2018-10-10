  1. Economy
CBI puts liquidity growth rate at 3.4% in Q1

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – According to economic indicators of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the country’s liquidity growth rate in the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21-June 21) stood at 3.4 percent.

In the same direction, CBI put the country’s foreign debt at 10.441 billion dollars.

CBI’s Economic Policies and Studies Department published the economic indicators of the country in the same period, based on which, changes in the price index of goods and consumable services (inflation rate) in 12-month period ending June 21, 2018 stood at 9.4 percent as compared to the same period of last year.

The Central Bank of Iran put the country’s current foreign account balance and trade balance at 11.061 billion and 12.983 billion dollars, respectively.

Iran’s export and import of goods on the basis of Free on Board (FOB) in the same period stood at 29.336 billion and 16.353 billion dollars, respectively.

