Rouhani says Trump failed in its goals for JCPOA

Speaking in a meeting with social science scholars and researchers on Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani called for bridging the gap between the reality and people’s interpretations of that reality in a bid to increase hope in society.

“Today, more than any other time, we need to increase social capital through boosting public trust, because the decline of social capital can be the greatest challenge to the society, which itself originates from the decline of trust,” said the president.

“We acknowledge the independence of universities and their scientific and research reviews,” he added.

The president then voiced confidence for the positive future of the country, advising against attempts at painting a bleak picture of the future for the people.

Elsewhere , Rouhani noted that the current US administration is unprecedented in its animosity towards Iran and Iranians, adding “despite all their efforts, however, they will fail to reach their goals, as it has been the case so far.”

Referring to Iran’s legal achievements in international communities against Washington’s cupidity, he said, “the US has failed with regard to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Trump’s failure in the UNSC and UNGA sessions indicated that our foreign policy enjoys wisdom, integrity and precise planning.”

