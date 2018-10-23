US can’t turn '13 Aban' into bitter memory for Iran: Rouhani

The anniversary of the US embassy takeover in Tehran in 1979 is marked on 13th day of the Iranian month of Aban (4 November) dubbed as ‘Day of fighting arrogance.’

Speaking at the session of the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution on Tuesday evening, President Hassan Rouhani said “as Imam Khomeini’s (RA) exile was instructed by the United States and the Prime Minister of the [Shah’s] regime because of his heated speeches against the capitulation, today, the US government is seeking to change Aban 13 into a bitter memory for the people of Iran, but they will definitely fail because of the resistance of the great Iranian people and our brave leader."

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, Rouhani added “culture has been the main element of the victory of the Revolution and protection of the Islamic system, and the government is working as hard as it can to resolve people’s problems and hardships in line with its lofty Islamic culture and the path of the progeny of Prophet Muhammad.”

In another part of his speech, President Rouhani referred to the history-making holding of Arbaeen ceremony as one of the most important religious values, saying “in the recent years, the Arbaeen headquarters of the government has been very active and the government is working with all its might to provide different facilities to contribute to its holding as best and safe as possible.”

The Iranian president also appreciated the Minister of Interior’s report on the work of the organs and institutions for holding the Arba’een ceremony.

KI/PR