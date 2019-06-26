Iran not to succumb to US bullying

Iran’s goal is based on logic and the majority members of the international community including Russia, China and European countries have confirmed Iran’s position in this respect, he added.

He made the remarks in Moscow on Wednesday in the 3rd round of specialized talks between Iran and Russia.

He lashed out at the US policy that has threatened regional security, saying that when Donald Trump assumed office as US president, he pulled US out of Iran’s nuclear deal dubbed “JCPOA” unilaterally and violated international rules and regulations.

The international community agrees that US government has disrupted peace and security in the region and unfortunately, tensions created in the region are a part of US’s global approach, he said, adding, “US is seeking to undermine the influential role of Iran, Russia and China in the international arena.”

In fact, the US government seeks to promote its bullying hegemony in the world, Sajjadpour continued.

He pointed to the enhanced relations between Iran and Russia and added, “strengthening ties between Iran and Russia will benefit both countries as well as the whole region and world.”

