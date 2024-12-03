Iran's Zanjan prov. exports over $1 billion goods in 2 years

Speaking at a session of reviewing exports promotion of this province, Majid Golshani Monfared stated that Zanjan province enjoys high potentials and capabilities in exporting products overseas.

Giant steps were taken in line with promoting exports from this province over the past two years such as accepting trade and investment delegations from countries including Singapore, Uzbekistan, and China, admitting the economic advisers based in 22 countries of the world for introducing the export and production capacities of the province, reviewing the fields of expanding interactions and organizing business-to-business meetings (B2B).

