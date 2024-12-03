10 dead in heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

The remnants of Cyclone Fengal continued to bring heavy rainfall and flood situations across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, even a day after it weakened. At least 15 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an 'yellow' alert.

At least 10 people have died in rain-related accidents in both regions.

Rescue operations are also underway with the Indian Army stepping in to evacuate stranded citizens in inundated streets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, assuring him of all possible help to deal with the flood situation and the destruction caused by the Cyclone.

MNA/