Iran, Iraq discuss ways to improve security of Arbaeen pilgrims

Arbaeen marks forty days after the Day of Ashura, the day Imam Hussain (AS) was martyred in the Battle of Karbala. Pilgrims, including more than two million Iranians, annually convene in the holy city of Karbala – to commemorate the anniversary. Many pilgrims travel miles on foot to reach Karbala.

Iraq’s Military Chief of Staff Osman Al-Ghanemi, in a meeting with Iran’s Arbaeen coordination committee, stressed on boosting security and facilitating entry and exit of pilgrims.

Organizing contributions and vows donated by the people and religious boards of the country, as well as proving security in different routes to Karbala, transportation of those unable to walk the long distance, and providing people’s essential needs during Arbaeen were also discussed between the two sides.

Iran has made every effort to provide a wide range of services to the marchers during the period.

Last week, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced it will set up ten field hospitals in border regions of Shalamcheh, Chazabe, Mehran, and also along the marching paths of pilgrims in Iraq so as to provide them with the required medical services.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said last week that the government had provided secondary and more affordable dollar rates to pilgrims visiting the neighboring Iraq to attend the pilgrimage.

Ministry of Information and Communications Technology of Iran has also provided the grounds for operators to offer free Wi-Fi services in three hotspots near the Iraqi borders in a bid to ease access to the internet for the pilgrims.

