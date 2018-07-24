  1. Politics
24 July 2018 - 17:17

Rouhani appoints ‘Ali Chegini’ as new envoy to India

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Ali Chegini has been appointed as the new Iranian ambassador to India through the Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s suggestion and President Rouhani’s approval.

Ali Chegini, who has served as Iranian Foreign Ministry's Director-General for Consular Affairs so far, will serve as the new ambassador to India from now on. 

Chegini will fill the vacant position after nearly 6 months that the Iranian embassy in New Delhi was without an ambassador.

The diplomat had previously served as the Iranian ambassador to Havana, Cuba.

He will replace former ambassador Gholamreza Ansari who was appointed as the Deputy for Economic Affairs at the Foreign Ministry back in February.

