Iranian oil has found new clients: VP Jahangiri

Jahangiri made the remark at a ceremony marking World Standards Day on Sunday in Tehran.

US President Trump thinks that Saudi Arabia could make up for the absence of Iranian oil in the global market, but the fact is that it cannot do so, and the oil prices have spiraled higher, added Jahangiri.

He dismissed US’ claim on choking off Iran’s oil revenues, saying while some countries have stopped importing Iranian oil due to concerns over US’ impending sanctions, Iran has found new clients for its oil.

He reassured that Iran has ways to make revenues from oil exports, adding that the export of non-oil products would also increase, noting the country’s high capacity for production, particularly with respect to knowledge-based products.

He stressed that the US sanctions, although unjust and unlawful, have created the opportunity to better support domestic production.

Jahangiri further called on private, semi-public and public exporters to make haste in bringing their foreign exchange earnings from exports into the market.

