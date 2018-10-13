South Pars phase 13, 22-24 refinery becomes operational

The POGC chief, Mohammad Meshkinfam, said “the production chain of the refinery including two sweetening trains is now complete and the facility is now ready to receive sour gas for processing,” Oil Ministry’s news portal ‘Shana’ reported.

The offshore platforms of phases 13, 14 and 22-24 are loaded and are being prepared for installation, added.

The official referred to the construction operations of the phase 22 of the giant gas reservoir, saying that installation of phase 22 platform is underway as is that of phase 14.

According to Meshkinfam, the refinery is envisaged to produce 56 million cubic meters of natural gas per day by winter.

Once in full swing, the Phase 13 offshore project will also produce 2,900 tons of liquefied petroleum gas, 2,750 tons of ethane, 75,000 barrels of ultra light crude, also known as condensate, and 400 tons of sulfur per day.

A consortium of local firms, namely Iran Marine Industrial Company or SADRA, energy conglomerate MAPNA and Petro Paydar Iranian Company, is developing Phase 13.

The country’s gas production capacity stands over 800 million cubic meters a day. Supplies from South Pars make up nearly two-thirds of Iran’s total gas demands.

SHANA/MNA