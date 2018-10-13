Govt. launches 12 support packages to neutralize US sanctions

“After we realized the US administration would re-impose its sanctions against us in two batches, the government designed 12 support packages to counter these sanctions,” Mohammad Bagher Nobakht said on Saturday in a meeting with the heads of the Parliament’s committees, according to the Public Relations Department of Management and Planning Organization.

Nobakht said that they predicted the sections of the economy that were going to be targeted by the US sanctions, then they prepared 12 support packages to minimize the sanctions’ negative impacts, accordingly.

He further said that each sector of the government was tasked with handling various parts of the sanctions, adding that the amount of oil revenues was another issue that was taken into account.

The official noted that the major areas dealt with in the support package include stabilizing liquidity, the budget, compensating for the adverse economic effects on people's livelihood, as well as supporting producers and contractors.

He added that other areas of support were related to rail, air, marine and road transportation networks, agriculture and industry, ICT, and employment.

KI/4429109