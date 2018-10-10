  1. Politics
10 October 2018 - 13:36

UK hopes that Europe’s new mechanisms would combat anti-Iranian US sanctions

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – Referring to newly proposed mechanisms of Europe regarding trade with Iran, UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire hoped that these vehicles would be able to combat against major parts of US’ anti-Iranian sanctions.

Since the US is among biggest economies of the world and since it has vast banking ties with other countries, countering its imposed sanctions is not easy, he said, adding that therefore, no exact time can be set for the completion of this new banking system for continuing trade with Iran.

The UK envoy made the remarks in Yazd, Iran’s central province, on Wednesday.

Macaire went on to say that he is visiting Yazd with the aim of getting acquainted with potential fields of cooperation between the UK and the province, adding that he has held a meeting with representatives of private companies and also visited industrial and academic centers of Yazd.

