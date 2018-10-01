Resuming nuclear program at greater speed still a possibility

He made the remarks in an interview with CBS’ ‘Face the Nation’ which aired on Sunday.

Resuming nuclear program at a greater speed “hasn't happened yet because Europeans have been working with us in order to make sure that Iran enjoys the economic dividends of the nuclear agreement. And we will be working with the Europeans. We've made good progress,” said Zarif.

“The United States is asking countries to violate international law and is telling countries and companies that if they observe the law they'll be punished,” he said, adding, that this is probably unprecedented is like the behavior of a bully who goes to Sheriff’s office and tells them if you fon not rob people, you will be punished.

Touching upon Europeans’ efforts to save the nuclear deal, Zarif said that their verbal response has been positive. “Now we have to see that in operation. And they are promising us that before the second batch of sanctions goes into-into force, they will have something available to address the problems. We will see.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he went on to say that until the United States shows that it's a respectable and trustworthy partner in negotiations, there will be no prospects of meeting between Iran and US leaders. “Negotiations on based on respect and an expectation that the other side will comply with its decisions that it's undertaken under the negotiations.”

