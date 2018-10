‘Konarak’ missile launcher warship joined Iranian Army's Naval fleet in order to strengthen and improve the combat power of the naval force of the country, in a ceremony attended by Iran’s Navy Commander Real Admiral Khanzadi, Friday prayers leader and governor of Konarak, Sistan and Baluchestan province.

In the same direction, the event is a large step towards keeping and promoting Iran's power in the region, the report added.

MA/4424016