9 October 2018 - 13:57

Iran ICT min. to visit Turkmenistan to attend TurkmenTEL 2018

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, will fly to Ashgabat on Tuesday to attend TurkmenTEL 2018.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan will host the XI International Conference and Exhibition Turkmentel-2018 on October 10-11.

The forum that is dedicated to information technologies, telecommunications, telemetry and broadcasting equipment, will discuss issues of strengthening cooperation in this area, both at the regional and global levels.

The conference and exhibition will feature new technologies, highlight investment opportunities for the development of telecommunications networks in Turkmenistan and improve the main fiber-optic networks, terrestrial and satellite broadcasting.

Leading enterprises of the telecommunications market are invited to participate in the events within the framework of Turkmentel-2018, along with other organizations interested in strengthening the cooperation.

Sponsors of the international forum already include such companies as Sony, Huawei, Airbus, Iskratel, Thales, Rostelecom, and etc.

News Code 138512
Lachin Rezaian

