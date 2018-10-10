Iran turns into a power in airspace

Speaking on Tuesday in a conference on the role of air power held at the venue of the Ministry of Defense's Air Industry, he said, “after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, despite imposing all sanctions on the noble people of Islamic Iran, special sanctions were imposed in the field of air force and air industry.”

With the departure of foreign military advisers from the country, they [enemies] thought that the air force of the country would doom to failure, he continued.



Today, Islamic Republic of Iran is in a position that defense industry's capabilities of knowledge-based companies and leading universities of the country have joined their hands together and are working collectively in order to strengthen and improve air power of the country in the international level, Hatami reiterated.



The minister of defense pointed to attaining advanced technology of designing and manufacturing a jet fighter named ‘Kowsar’ and said, “currently, many developed countries in the world are still dependent on these fields and are ready to spend huge funds to meet their demands.”



Elsewhere in his remarks, Hatami revealed the preparation of manufacturing Kowsar 88 training jet, designed and manufactured domestically, in the very near future and said, “strategic and constructive viewpoints of experts in the field of air industry have been received in order to be used for progressing air industry of the country.”

Meticulous, sensitive and precise decisions should be made in the field of air industry, he said, adding, “investing in the air industry sector is costly and strict measures should be taken in this regard.”

As a matter of fact, organizing such important Conference is a step towards boosting air defense capability of the country in the international level, he observed.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami expressed his hope that the Ministry of Defense, benefited from its fruitful experiences gained in the past 40 years, can take giant strides in increasing sovereignty of air power of the country in the international level.

MA/IRN83060271